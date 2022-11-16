Shares of Global Health, operator of hospitals chain Medanta, will also be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹336 per share, at the upper end of the price band of ₹319-336.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Global Health was subscribed over 9.6 times. The firm received bids for 44.79 crore shares against an IPO size of 4.67 crore shares, amounting to a subscription of 9.58 per cent on the third and last day of bidding.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers got subscribed 28.64 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 88 per cent.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5.07 crore shares.

Founded by Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health is a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care provider in North and East regions of India.

Global Health, backed by private equity investors, such as Carlyle Group and Temasek, operates a network of five hospitals under ‘Medanta’ brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna. In addition, one hospital is under construction in Noida.

