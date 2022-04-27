IPO screener: Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO opens today

The initial public offering of the multi-speciality pediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare opens for subscription today.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹516 to ₹542. Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The ₹1,582 crore initial share sale will close on April 29.

The issue comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹280 crore, and offer-for-sale up to 24,000,900 equity shares by promoters shareholders and others.

Out of ₹280 crore, the Hyderabad-based hospital chain will utilise ₹170 crore for expansion and ₹40 crore for the redemption of NCDs, while the remaining will be used for general corporate purposes.

Half the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 per cent, for retail bidders.The offer also includes employee reservation portion of 300,000 shares not exceeding 5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers.

The Hyderabad-based hospital with 1,500 beds in 14 hospitals across four major cities.

Campus Activewear IPO

The IPO of Campus Activewear was subscribed 1.24 times on day one.

The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 0.09 times while that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.88 times.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent for retail investors.

The company had set the price band for the IPO at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share. The lot size is 51 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 equity shares thereafter.

Up to two lakh equity shares have been reserved for employees. Employee reserved portion was subscribed 0.68 times.