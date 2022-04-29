IPO screener: Rainbow Children’s Medicare issue closes today

The initial public offering (IPO) of the multi-specialty pediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare closes for subscription today. The IPO has been subscribed 0.55 times so far.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 0.10 times while that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.56 times The portion reserved for retail bidders was subscribed 0.82 times. The employee reservation portion was subscribed 0.14 times.

The company has fixed the price band from ₹516 to ₹542. Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The ₹1,582 crore initial share sale closes today on April 29.

Half the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 per cent for retail bidders. The offer also includes an employee reservation portion of 3 lakh shares not exceeding 5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Campus Activewear IPO

The IPO of the lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear closed for subscription on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 51.75 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 152.04 times.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors has been subscribed 22.25 times while that reserved for retail investors received bids for 7.68 times their quota. Employee reserved portion was subscribed 2.11 times. The company had set the price band for the IPO at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share.

Prior to the IPO, under the portion for anchor investors (AIs) in the public issue of Campus Activewear Limited, about 1.43 crore equity shares had been subscribed today at ₹292 per equity share.