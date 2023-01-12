Shares of Sah Polymers will be listed at the bourses today. The company raised ₹66.30 crore in the IPO, in a price band of ₹61-65. It has fixed the price at the upper end at ₹65.

The polymer manufacturer and packaging solutions provider was subscribed 17.46 on the last day of the IPO subscription process.

While the retail investors’ portion was subscribed by 39.78 times, the QIB and NII quota saw subscription of 2.40 times and 32.69 times.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of polypropylene (PP) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) bulk bags (or FIBC bags), woven sacks, and HDPE/PP woven fabrics.\

The company raised ₹30 crore from three anchor investors - Leading Light Fund VCC, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund - ahead of the IPO.

Sah Polymers intends to use part of the IPO proceeds to establish a new facility, with an additional installed capacity of 3.96 billion tonnes per annum, for the manufacture of different variants of FIBC products. Once set up, it will double the company’s production capacity to 7.92 billion tonnes per annum.

