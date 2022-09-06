IPO Screener: Shares of Dreamfolks to list today

Shares of Dreamfolks Services, India's largest airport service aggregator, will be listed today at the bourses after a successful IPO on August 24-26. Analysts expect a strong listin, as the issue saw a robust response from all categories of investors.

The company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 326, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 308-326. The issue was subscribed 56.68 times. While qualified institutional investors (QIBs) subscribed 70.53 times, non-institutional investors (NII) and retail individual investors (RII) oversubscribed by 37.66 times and 31.10 times respectively.

Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: Dreamfolks Ltd. is a proxy play on the rising air travel in India and due to its first mover advantage and dominant position in the lounge access market, the company is poised to grow exponentially in the future.

"The issue received a phenomenal response from investors and subscription levels stood at 56.68 times. Additionally, the GMP (grey market premium) is Rs 152 i.e. 46.63 per cent over its listing price, indicating a promising and strong listing performance.

The IPO comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) where promoters - Liberatha Peter Kallat, Dinesh Nagpal, and Mukesh Yadav - offloaded 1.72 crore shares.