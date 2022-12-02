The ₹836-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Uniparts India will cLose for subscription on Friday. The issue was subscribed two times at the end of Day 2 on Thursday.

The price band is ₹548-577 a share, and the market lot is 25 shares. UIL has reserved 50 per cent for QIBs, 15 per cent for HNIs, and 35 per cent for retail investors. The portion set aside for retail investors and HNIs was subscribed 2 times and 3.47 times, respectively; and the quota for QIB subscribed 97 per cent..

On Tuesday, the company raised ₹251 crore by deciding to allot 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹577 a share, as part of IPO process.

The anchor investors included Nomura Trust, HDFC Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, Morgan Stanley, Carmignac Portfolio, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Invesco India, Mahindra Manulife, Carnelian Capital, and ICG Q.

Uniparts is a home grown global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The group supplies systems and components for the off-highway market and operates out of six manufacturing and three warehousing locations and one distribution centre across three continents, with its products reaching over 25 countries worldwide.

