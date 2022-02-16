IPO Screener: Vedant Fashions listing today

Shares of Vedant Fashions will be listed on exchanges today. The IPO, which struggled during the first two days was subscribed by about 2.6 times. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹866, at the upper end of the price band of ₹824-866.

The company did not receive funds as the issue was entirely an offer-for-sale of 3.63 crore shares by promoters and shareholders, who included Rhine Holdings Limited (1.745 crore shares), Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF 1 (7.23 lakh shares) and Ravi Modi Family (1.818 crore shares).

Fund raising

Ahead of the issue, Vedant Fashions had raised ₹944.75 crore from anchor investors, who included marquee Investors such as Govt. of Singapore, Nomura Funds Ireland, Fidelity Securities Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI AMC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya BIrla Sun Life Mutual, HDFC Life Insurance, Pinebride Global Funds and Volrado Venture Partners.