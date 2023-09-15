The ₹775-crore Yatra Online public issue will hit the capital market on Friday. The tour operator has fixed the price band at ₹135-142 share for its initial public offering, which will close on September 20. Investors can bid for a minimum of 105 equity shares.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance worth ₹602 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.22 crore shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth (₹150 crore), investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives (₹392 crore) and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, it raised ₹348.75 crore from anchor investors by deciding to allot about 2.5 crore shares at ₹142 each.

Foreign Investors and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were ICICI Prudential, Mirae Assets, Tata Funds, Bandhan Funds, Max Life Insurance Funds, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance company Limited, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Edelweiss Trusteeship fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Elara India, Whiteoak Capital Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, BOFA Securities Europe SA, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance company Limited, Quantum State Investment fund, Societe General, BNP Paribas.

The Company provides access to hotels, homestays, and other accommodations through its platform, and has the largest number of hotel and accommodation tie-ups amongst key domestic OTA players of over 105,600 hotels, as on March 31, 2023. It is a one-stop shop for travellers, offering vacation packages as well as visa facilitation, tours, sightseeing, shows, and events.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

