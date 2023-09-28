I

Shares of Yatra Online will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the price at Rs 142, as the upper end of the price band ₹142.

The tour operator had launched ₹775-crore IPO, which consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore.

The overall response was to the IPO was rather muted. While the retail and QIB portion could manage to sail through, the HNI / NII portion got undersubscribed getting just 42 per cent response. Due to this, the overall subscription stood at just 1.66 times.

Ahead of the issue, Yatra Online mobilised Rs 348.75 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book was participated by investors like Morgan Stanley, BoFA Securities, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Quantum-State Investment Fund , ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, Tata Mutual Fund, Quantum State Investment, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Max Life Insurance, Tata Multcap Fund, etc.

Yatra Online Ltd is a corporate travel services provider in terms of the number of corporate clients and the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue.

