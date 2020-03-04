IRCTC dream-run ends?

Shares of IRCTC that enjoyed a dream-run since listing in October last year has run out of steam in the last six sessions. IRCTC stock, which hit a fresh high of ₹1,995 on February 25, corrected 22 per cent or ₹430 from the peak to close at ₹1,565 on Wednesday, down 10 per cent — the lower circuit limit. The PSU firm's initial public offering saw a record subscription of almost 112 times with all categories of investors pouring in money. The company business verticals include internet ticketing, rail neer, catering and peer and travel and tourism. Our Bureau