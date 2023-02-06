Shares of ITC on Monday gained over 1 per cent in the morning trade after the firm reported a 23.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,070.09 crore for the third quarter.

ITC shares jumped 1.29 per cent to ₹385.40 apiece in early trade on the BSE. It touched an early high of ₹388.20 per scrip.

Shares of the company witnessed a similar movement on the NSE, where it gained 1.22 per cent to ₹385.30 per share.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday.

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Friday reported a 23.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,070.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,118.80 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.56 per cent to ₹19,020.65 crore during the quarter under review against ₹18,365.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses dipped 3.29 per cent to ₹12,772.27 crore from ₹13,207.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.