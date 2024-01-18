Mithun Dasgupta

ITI Mutual Fund is eyeing an assets under Management (AUM) of ₹10,000 crore by the end of this calendar year as the mutual fund house saw the AUM growth of around 50 per cent in the last nine months.

“We ended the last calendar year with an AUM of ₹5,947 crore. The AUM grew around 50 per cent in the last 9 months. We should be able to grow the AUM to ₹10,000 crore within the next 12 months,” said ITI Mutual Fund chief business officer Mayukh Datta.

“Our aim is to reach monthly net flows through the systematic investment plans (SIPs) of ₹100 crore by calendar year 2025,” Datta said, adding the monthly net flows through SIPs stood at around ₹30 crore in December, 2023.

On the strategies for increasing monthly net SIP flows for the MF house, the chief business officer said six of its funds will complete five-year track record so these funds will get new ratings and rankings. “We have a 15-member investment and risk management team,” he said.

The MF house currently has 10 equity schemes, two hybrid schemes and five debt schemes. “We are actively looking at equity side. We are not there in large and mid. We are evaluating that or any other scheme on equity side. We could also look at hybrid or debt funds, if there is any fresh new idea we can evaluate,” Datta told businessline.

The Indian mutual fund industry witnessed more than 27 per cent growth in net AUM to touch ₹50.78 lakh crore in December, 2023 thereby crossing the half way mark of its targeted aim of achieving an AUM of ₹100 lakh crore over the next few years. “The net AUM stood at ₹39.89 lakh crore in December 2022. Average Assets under Management (AAUM) of the industry stood at ₹51.09 lakh crore in December 2023, up from ₹40.76 lakh crore last year,” according to ICRA.

