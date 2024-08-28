JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd has signed an agreement with LeafyBus to supply 200 electric intercity luxury buses, the company announced today. The deal includes 150 high-end electric luxury intercity coaches and 50 e-buses for staff and tourist applications, to be delivered within the next 24 months.

This partnership aims to enhance intercity transportation while reducing carbon emissions. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman of JBM Group, stated, “This association is a testament to JBM’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and zero emission technologies.”

The electric buses will feature advanced battery technology, fast-charging capabilities, and intelligent fleet management systems. JBM estimates that these buses will save approximately 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions and 140 million liters of diesel over their lifetime.

JBM Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of JBM Auto Ltd, has already clocked 150 million e-kilometers with its electric buses since their introduction in 2018. The company operates the world’s largest dedicated electric bus manufacturing facility outside China, capable of producing 20,000 buses annually.