Jindal Photo delisting offer fixes floor price at ₹268.04

Soyuz Trading Company, promoter of Jindal Photo, has fixed the floor price as ₹268.04 for its delisting offer. The offer will open on March 17 and close on March 24.
Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited, manager of the delisting offer said, indicative price has been determined as ₹269 a share. While promoters hold 72.72 per cent stake in Jindal Photo, some 15,787 small investors have 12.74 per cent stake. HNIs, holding shares worth over ₹2 lakh, own 6.91 per cent stake.
Shares of Jindal Photo on Wednesday closed at ₹312.45 on the BSE
