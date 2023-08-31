Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd (JSIL), player in the global personal protective equipment market (PPE Market), has received approval from NSE SME on the Draft Prospectus on August 29, to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The merchant banker for the purpose will be Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL), the company said in a statement.

Jiwanram, promoted by Alok Prakash-MD, Anupama Prakash-CFO and Gyan Prakash started its operations with the manufacturing of PPEs way back in 1997. The company established modern manufacturing facility and started exporting to the US, Spain, Germany, and Belgium. As business matured, JSIL has created differentiation in the market with high quality products and gained remarkable presence especially in Europe, America and West Asia. JSIL has been in the industrial safety industry for more than two decades. It has geographical footprint in over 20 countries.

The company has grown into one of the leading Export house and technology driven safety solutions Company globally and in India covering 10 countries and 6 States having three facilities .

JSILimited has registered as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) at the Government e- Marketplace (GeM) under the Quality Council of India. This move was made to increase the company’s presence in the domestic market. JSIL has been providing job work for some of the brand owners in the work and casual wear segment.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL), a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker, is handling the issue for Jiwanram.

