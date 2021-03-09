JMC records fresh 52-week high on winning ₹1,000-crore project in Maldives

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The shares of JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a civil engineering and EPC company, recorded a fresh, year-high during the morning trade on Tuesday after it bagged an order worth ₹1,000 crore in Maldives.
At 11:16 am, JMC was trading at ₹91.75 on BSE, up 13.30, or 16.95 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹93.10. It opened at ₹82.05 as against the previous close of ₹78.45.
On NSE, it was trading at ₹92, up ₹13.15, or 16.68 per cent. It recorded a 52-week high of ₹93.20.
JMC on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with FDC, a state-owned company of the government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in the Hulhumale island of the Maldives.
The total value for the project is estimated to be around $137 million (around ₹1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from a multilateral funding agency, the company said in a regulatory filing. The financial closure of the project is expected to conclude soon, and construction on the project will commence after the financial closure.
SK Tripathi, CEO and Deputy Managing Director of JMC, said: “Our international business has expanded its presence further with this project in Maldives. This will strengthen our international order book and reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) market.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...