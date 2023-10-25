John Cockerill India Limited’s shares were up by 2.68 per cent after the company recently clinched a contract from The Tinplate Company of India Limited. The contract entails engineering, design, manufacturing, and supply of plant and equipment for a continuous annealing line at the client’s Jamshedpur facility.

This contract, which marks a domestic undertaking for John Cockerill India Limited, is valued at Rs 280 crore and spans 28 months.

The shares were up by 2.68 per cent to Rs 2,926 at 9.30 am on the BSE.