JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday said it will pay a dividend to investors for financial year 2021-22 and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year.

"JSPL has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share i.e. 100 per cent on the face value for the Financial Year 2021-22," JSPL said in a statement.

The record date for the interim dividend is Saturday, March 19, 2022, JSPL said.

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said the company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of ₹46,000 crore to below ₹11,000 crore, and now it aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year.

"The company has also posted an impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than ₹15,000 crore in the calendar year 2021," he said.

The board of the company at its meeting on Thursday unanimously approved the dividend.

JSPL is an infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power and mining sectors with an investment of approximately ₹90,000 crore across the globe.