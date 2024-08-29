JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has been awarded an additional 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). This award, announced on August 29, 2024, comes under a greenshoe option for MSEDCL’s Phase III project. The total capacity allotted to JSW Neo under this phase now stands at 600 MW.

The shares of JSW Energy Limited were trading at ₹729.00 down by ₹7.50 or 1.02 per cent on the BSE today at 10:05 am

With this new project, JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 17.6 GW, including 3.2 GW of hybrid capacity. The company currently operates 7.5 GW of power generation capacity and aims to reach 10 GW by FY25. JSW Energy’s portfolio comprises thermal, wind, hydel, and solar power sources.

The company has set ambitious targets, including achieving 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030, as well as carbon neutrality by 2050.