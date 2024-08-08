JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has been awarded a 230 MW contract for firm and dispatchable renewable energy by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). The award was announced on August 8, 2024.

The share price of JSW Energy Limited was trading at ₹689.10, down by 1.85 points (0.27 per cent) on the BSE, and ₹687.95, down by 2.05 points (0.30 per cent) on the NSE, on Thursday at 10 am.

Also read: JSW Neo Energy receives letter of intent for setting up 192 MW hybrid project from GUVNL

This contract is part of SECI’s competitive bid for 630 MW of ISTS-connected firm and dispatchable power from renewable energy projects (SECI-FDRE-IV). With this addition, JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 16.4 GW, including 2.3 GW of hybrid capacity.

JSW Energy currently operates 7.5 GW of capacity and aims to reach 10 GW by FY25. The company’s portfolio includes thermal (3,508 MW), wind (1,962 MW), hydel (1,391 MW), and solar (675 MW) power generation.

The company has set ambitious targets, including achieving 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy also aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.

This contract aligns with JSW Energy’s strategy to expand its renewable energy offerings and transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.