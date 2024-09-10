JTL Industries Limited has expanded the manufacturing capacity of its galvanised iron (GI) plant in Mangaon, Maharashtra, by 5,000 MT per quarter, as part of its efforts to produce more value-added products (VAP).

The company said it targets VAP share of 40-42 per cent this year.

JTL Industries, a steel tube manufacturing company based in Chandigarh, specialises in producing black steel pipes, pre-galvanised and galvanised steel pipes, large-diameter steel tubes, and hollow structures. It has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, with a cumulative capacity of 5,86,000 MTPA for steel pipes.