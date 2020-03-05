Markets

Julius Baer appoints new wealth head

Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India), one of the largest and best-established foreign wealth managers in India, has announced the appointment of Himanshu Bhagat as head of Wealth Management. He will report to Ashish Gumashta, CEO. Prior to joining Julius Baer, Himanshu was with IIFL Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley.

Ashish Gumashta said: “India is a high-potential market with a very unique and evolving demographic profile. Julius Baer India, through its global private wealth management expertise and differentiated approach continues to steadily scale up the domestic franchise covering the market from six locations. I welcome Himanshu on board as we strengthen our industry position and steer the business to its next phase of growth.”

 

