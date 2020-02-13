Clean facts about sustainability
Anand Rathi
Kalpataru Power Transmission (Buy)
CMP: ₹400
Target: ₹576
Key takeaways: a) The (standalone) order book was ₹14,900 crore (up 5 per cent y-o-y). Domestic T&D plunged 30 per cent, whereas growth in overseas T&D (up 22.4 per cent y-o-y) and infrastructure was strong. The company is now L1 for orders of ₹1,500 crore, mainly overseas T&D. Because of its 15-16 per cent market share, it expects significant inflows from the recently tendered out T&D orders of ₹8,000-9,000 crore. It has retained its FY20 order-inflow guidance (about ₹90,000-1,00,000 crore). Management maintained FY20 revenue growth guidance of 18-20 per cent. We expect revenue to clock a 14 per cent CAGR over FY19-22.
b) Despite its operating leverage, the company expects to sustain margins at FY19 levels due to higher execution in the low-profitable business (railways and pipelines). On the monetisation of three assets, surplus cash would be used to repay debt and reduce interest costs in FY21. We expect earnings to clock a 20 per cent CAGR over FY19-22.
Valuation: We maintain ‘buy’ rating on the stock with SoTP based revised TP of ₹576 (assigning lower P/E multiple of 11x to the core earnings). Despite slowdown in T&D capex, execution has been healthy.
Risk: Slowdown in inflows.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
I am a 35-year-old investor working as a Communications Consultant. I have mutual fund investments in the ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...