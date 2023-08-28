Kama Holdings Ltd.’s shares were up by 9.85 per cent after the company recently announced a board meeting to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company. It is to be held on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The company reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at Rs. 8.07 crore compared to Rs. 6.97 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s profits were down by 40 per cent to Rs. 36.16 lakh, compared to Rs. 60.95 lakh last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 36 per cent compared to Rs. 56.57 lakh in the previous quarter.

The shares of the company were up by 9.85 per cent to Rs. 13,497.95 at 10.20 a.m. on the BSE.