The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kamlesh Varshney and Amarjeet Singh as SEBI Whole-Time Members.

While Varshney, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, is a joint secretary at the revenue department in the Finance Ministry, Singh is an executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Both Varshney and Singh have been appointed for three years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to an order issued by the Secretariat of the ACC.

At SEBI, Varshney and Singh will fill in the vacancies created by the retirement of S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua.