Kamlesh Chandra Varshney took charge as Whole-Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prior to this assignment, he was Joint Secretary (Tax Policy and Legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.

Varshney will handle various departments, such as the Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Legal Affairs Department-LAD1, Integrated Surveillance Department, Information Technology Department, Recovery & Refund Department, and Special Enforcement Cell.

Varshney is an MBA graduate from IIM, Lucknow, and a law graduate.