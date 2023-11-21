Karnataka Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.30 per cent after the company entered a corporate alliance with HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd to distribute life insurance products. This collaboration aims to provide Karnataka Bank’s customers a range of financial solutions by leveraging the bank’s experience and HDFC Life’s expertise in life insurance.

The partnership focuses on delivering benefits related to financial security and life protection to customers. Arkrishnan H, MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank, said, “At the heart of this association, both the organisations are committed to leveraging digital technologies to simplify and enhance the customer experience, making financial products and services more accessible and user-friendly”

The shares were up by 0.30 per cent at Rs 220.50 at 10.20 am on the BSE.