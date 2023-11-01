KFin Technologies Limited introduced Guardian, a platform for trade reporting and trade compliance management. Guardian is designed to have defences against “Trade Reporting Failures” and “Non-Compliant” trading activities, establishing a channel for tracking, reporting, and communication among stakeholders, including employees, relatives, compliance bodies, and regulatory entities.

Also read: KFin technologies signs IMS contract

Guardian’s Alert and Reporting Framework is to employ advanced trade identification algorithms to identify and report trades while notifying risk and compliance officers of unauthorized trades. The platform leverages data feeds, collected with user consent, to gather trade data from various sources, offering a view of an individual’s or entity’s trading activities, without limitations tied to a specific depository participant.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD, and CEO of KFintech, said, “We, at KFintech, have always been dedicated to simplifying complex financial challenges and delivering innovative products and services. With a focus on security, efficiency, and user experience, KFintech continues to be a trailblazer in the fintech industry.”

Also read: LIC Pension Fund selects KFin as tech partner

However, the shares were down by 0.4 per cent to ₹451.65 at 12.26 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit