Kfin Technologies files DRHP for ₹2,400-crore IPO

Fintech firm Kfin Technologies Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise ₹2,400 crore via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd, which holds a 74.94 per cent stake. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd acquired 9.98 per cent stake in KFin Technologies in 2021..

KFin provides services to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and also provides solutions including transaction originating and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

The firm provides services to 25 out of 42 AMCs in India, representing 60 per cent of market share based on the number of AMC clients. It also serves six AMCs in India on fund accounting, of which, three are its existing AMC clients in India for investor solutions with the acquisition of Hexagram.

“The firm is also the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India offering services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers in India, besides overseas clients in South East Asia and Hong Kong,” it said.

It serves 270 funds of 157 asset managers in India, representing 32 per cent market share based on number of AIFs being serviced. It has 16 AMC clients in Malaysia out of 60, in addition to three clients in Philippines and Hong Kong.

For the nine months ended December 2021, the company clocked revenues from operations of ₹458 crore and a net profit of ₹97.6 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent and 313 per cent, respectively.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and Jefferies India Private Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.