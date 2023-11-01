KFin Technologies has launched Guardian, an advanced trade reporting and trade compliance management platform aimed at bolstering defences against trade reporting failures and non-compliant trading activities.

Guardian’s alert and reporting framework is driven by advanced trade identification algorithms that identify and report the trade and alert the risk/compliance officers on unauthorised trades, which will help them maintain the ‘highest’ degree of trade compliance.

It leverages the capabilities of multiple comprehensive data feeds collected based on the consent of the users to collect trade data from various sources, offering a holistic overview of an individual’s or entity’s trading activities without any restriction of association with a specific depository participant.

“At the core of Guardian’s efficiency lies its proprietary rule engine, empowering users to configure customisable rules for the automatic flagging of non-compliant trades, ensuring unwavering adherence to regulatory standards,” Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFintech, said in a release.