KFin Technologies Limited’s announced the signing of a multi-year Investment Management Solution (IMS) contract with LIC Pension Fund Limited (LICPFL). The Request for Proposal (RFP) process undertaken by LICPFL in 2023 emphasized the need for a comprehensive IMS solution covering diverse aspects of architecture, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. KFintech, with its technological expertise and business solutions, emerged as the ideal partner during the competitive bid process.

Having acquired Hexagram Fintech in February 2022, KFintech has strengthened its global presence in fund administration, demonstrating capabilities across diverse asset management spheres. With its ‘mPower’ platform already serving a share of India’s pension fund landscape, KFintech is poised to provide LICPFL with a technological platform that promises enhanced investment management efficiencies and dynamic operational control.

The company’s shares rose 0.71 per cent on Thursday to ₹453.20 at 1.35 pm on the BSE.