KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has launched public issue of non-convertible debentures to raise ₹75 crore. The public issue has a green shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹75 crore, aggregating up to ₹150 crore .
The NCD issue which opened on July 22 will clos on August 2.
The NCDs have ten options for individual investors with effective yield ranging from 9.92 per cent to 11.30 per cent. The investment option ranges from 400 days to 79 months and the minimum investment amount is ₹5,000.
Funds raised through the NCD will be utilised for onward lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings.
