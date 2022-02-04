hamburger

Kolte-Patil gets SEBI notice

Our Bureau | Chennai, February 4 | Updated on: Feb 04, 2022

The company said it was seeking legal advice for the issue

Regulator SEBI has issued a show-cause notice to Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd for alleged violations of listing regulations, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Without divulging the reasons for the show-cause notice, the company said it was seeking legal advice for the issue. The developer has received the show-cause notice from the regulator under its adjudication rules (procedure for holding inquiry and imposing penalties). Shares of Kolte-Patil closed 1.48 per cent lower at ₹309.35 on the BSE.

