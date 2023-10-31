Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited on Tuesday said that its Kotak Iconic Fund has raised ₹1,000 crore. The fund has maintained a flexible approach by adopting diversified active and passive strategies across market capitalisation and tactical allocations.

Lakshmi Iyer, CEO – Investments and Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, said, “Kotak Iconic Fund helps bring efficiency and operational ease to investor’s equity journey. The fund’s team of seasoned professionals consistently identifies investment strategies that align with the fund’s investment objective.”

Kotak Iconic Fund, set-up as a category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, also enabled to accept inflows from offshore jurisdictions such as the US, the UK, Singapore, DIFC and Hong Kong providing a convenient investing platform for non-residents to access Indian markets, it said in a release.

Nishant Kumar, Head of Discretionary Portfolio Solutions, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited, said, “Kotak Iconic offers investors a one-stop solution for their equity allocation that dynamically handles strategy selection, allocation and performance monitoring.