Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company and Edelweiss Mutual Fund have restricted investment in their overseas funds from Friday. However, investors will be allowed to redeem their units without any restrictions.

Kotak MF, in a notice, said it has decided to suspend the subscriptions in Kotak Nasdaq 100 FoF, an open-ended fund of fund (FoF) investing in units of overseas ETFs and/or index fund based on Nasdaq 100 Index. Kotak Nasdaq 100 FoF is the fund house’s biggest overseas fund with assets of ₹2,053 crore as of last December-end. The fund house has a total of four overseas funds.

Similarly, Edelweiss has suspended lump-sum investment in seven schemes including Edelweiss ASEAN Equity Off-shore Fund, Greater China Equity Off-shore, US Technology Equity FoF, Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore, Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore, US Value Equity Off and MSCI India Domestic and World Healthcare 45 index fund.

The seven schemes are reaching closer to the headroom available for overseas investment limit as set on February 1, 2022, at the mutual fund (MF) level and hence it is decided to temporarily suspend the transactions with effect from Friday, said Edelweiss MF in a statement.

Fresh and existing SIP, STP and DTP installments will not be affected and shall be processed as usual, it added.

RBI directive

Last January, SEBI asked MFs investing in overseas securities to stop further investments to avoid breaching industry-wide limits imposed by the Reserve Bank of India.

The overall industry-level limit for fund houses is $7 billion for investing in overseas securities and a separate limit of $1 billion for investing in overseas exchange-traded funds.

After underperforming over the last year, international funds have started performing better with 17 per cent average return in the last three months. On a one-year basis, international funds have delivered an average return of -3 per cent, as per AMFI data.

