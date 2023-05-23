Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd on Tuesday launched Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index.

Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalised momentum score, which is determined by 6-month and 12-month price return, adjusted for volatility.

In the past decade until April 28, 2023, the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 TRI yielded a 20 per cent CAGR, the fund house said in a release.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, said, “Momentum investing, the driving principle behind this fund, is a strategy that takes advantage of the persistence of stock price trends. It captures the potential of stocks that show a strong trend in price movement relative to overall market trend.”