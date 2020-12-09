Kotak Securities launches platform for buying US equities

Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) has launched a global investment platform for its Indian and NRI customers. It has teamed up with Nasdaq-listed Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to offer its Indian and NRI customers a platform to invest directly in US equity markets. KSL is providing a complete digital and seamless experience from onboarding to trading. Investing in US equity markets, now, will be at the click of a button. Clients can use the KSL web-based platform as well as the mobile app for investing. Customers will pay a flat brokerage of $1.99 regardless of the size of the trade.

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities said in a statement, “With technological advancement driving all spheres of economic activities globally, geography has become history in the new normal. With no minimum ticket size for buying and selling of shares, including buying of fractional equity shares in the US markets, this gives an opportunity to retail investors to build a portfolio of global companies. Diversification plays a crucial role in mitigating risk, and investing in US markets will help investors mitigate country risk as well as help them take advantage of market cycles in different economies.”