Krystal Integrated Services Limited has announced today a partnership with Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and service quality across Nicomac Taikisha’s sites by deploying a specialized workforce by Krystal Integrated Services.

At 1.20 pm, the shares of Krystal Integrated Services Limited were trading at ₹754.60, down ₹17.35 or 2.25 per cent on the NSE.

As part of the agreement, Krystal will deploy around 400 workers, including 125 ITI freshers and 185 unskilled labourers. The partnership will provide manned guarding, security surveillance, integrated building management systems, and maintenance and cleaning services. This initiative is expected to create significant employment opportunities while contributing to India’s skill development goals.

The companies aim to leverage their respective strengths, combining Krystal’s expertise in facility management with Nicomac Taikisha’s advanced cleanroom solutions. The partnership aligns with both companies’ goals of achieving operational excellence and high-quality service standards.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Whole Time Director of Krystal Integrated Services said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, as we bring our expertise and dedicated workforce to support Nicomac Taikisha’s operations. It’s a commitment not only to nurture talent but also to drive industry growth. We are confident that our comprehensive services will enhance operational efficiency and contribute to their continued success. This approach demonstrates how private sector initiatives can align with national skill development goals, creating a win-win situation for employees, businesses, and the economy at large.”