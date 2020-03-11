Kundu, first woman MD of MSE

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India has appointed Latika S Kundu as the MD & CEO and she will takeover responsibilities from Thursday.
Kundu has over 20 years of professional experience across leading global multi-asset exchanges, clearing houses and depositories including the NSE, MCX-SX (now MSE), Singapore Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange, SDiX Depository & Global Investment Banks - Lehman Brothers, Macquarie Singapore.
She has been member of board for Institute of Banking and Finance’s, Capital Markets and Financial Advisory Services Examination Board, Singapore and Expert Committee Member of the Capital Market Committee of the Bombay Chambers of Commerce & Industry.
She is certified in Blockchain Technologies from MIT Sloan School of Management.
“Kundu will be the first woman MD & CEO of MSE. She brings with herself wealth of knowledge and rich experience of exchange business across commodity, currency and capital markets. The MSE intends to strengthen its position as a preferred exchange in India and her contributions in building markets and market places across various geographies, makes her promising leader for the development and the growth of MSE,” said Dinesh K Mehrotra, Chairman, MSE.
