The initial public offering of Ahmedabad-based Lakshya Powertech opens today for subscription and will close on October 18. The company has fixed the price band as ₹171-₹180 a share of face value ₹10 each.

The issue size is ₹49.91 cr and the lot size is 800 equity shares.

The company is engaged in the business of providing Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) services, tailored for projects spanning the Oil and Gas, Power, Data centers, Industrial, and Renewable Energy sectors. Shares will be listed in NSE-Emerge platform.

The company has informed NSE that it allocated 7,44,000 equity shares at ₹180 per share on Tuesday, to anchor investors and raised ₹13.39 crore.

11 Marquee Anchor Investors have participated in the anchor portion viz. HDFC Bank Limited, Veloce AIF – Veloce Opportunities Fund, PARADISE MOON INVESTMENT FUND I, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities Private Ltd, Knightstone Capital LLP, Vikasa India EIF I Fund – Incube Global Opportunities, Finavenue Capital Trust - Finavenue Growth Fund, AL Maha investment Fund PCC -ONYX STRATEGY, Saint Capital Fund, and Abundantia Capital VCC- ABUNDANTIA CAPITAL III

The net proceeds from the fresh issuance worth ₹450.00 lakh will be utilized towards Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, ₹3,000.00 Lakhs towards Funding working capital requirements of our Company and the balance for general corporate purposes

Net QIB Quota: Upto 5,16,800 Equity Shares

NII Quota: Upto 3,96,000 Equity Shares

Retail Quota: Upto 8,96,000 Equity Shares

Employee Quota: Upto 72,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker Portion: 1,48,000 Equity Shares.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager and KFIN Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.