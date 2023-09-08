Landmark Cars Limited’s shares were up by 6.32 per cent after the company reported signing a Letter of Intent with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited to establish a dealership in Howrah, West Bengal.

This dealership will operate under Landmark Cars Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Landmark Mobility Private Limited. The scope includes the sales and after sales services for Mahindra’s Personal, Pickup, and Supro range of vehicles, serving the areas of Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

Landmark Cars has been operating in West Bengal since 2013 with Mercedes-Benz, and this expansion marks a step in the company’s growth.

The shares were up by 6.32 per cent to ₹771 at 10.41 am on the BSE.