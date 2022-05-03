LIC IPO: Anchor investors portion fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering seems off to a good start. The anchor investor portion has been fully subscribed.

Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and the Government of Singapore along with domestic mutual funds are amongst the anchor investors allocated shares as part of the exercise, LIC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

“…under Anchor Investors (AIs) portion in the Public Issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India, 5,92,96,853 equity shares have been subscribed at ₹949 per equity share,” it said.

BNP Investments, Societe Generale and Invesco are some of the other anchor investors allocated shares.

According to the filing, 4,21 crore shares or 71.21 per cent of the total allocation to anchor investors were allocated to 15 domestic mutual funds through 99 schemes. These include SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, ICIIC Prudential Value Discovery Fund and SBI Balanced Advantage Fund.

Of the proposed ₹21,000 crore IPO, LIC was looking to raise about ₹5,360 crore through anchor investors at the upper end of the price band. It had reserved 5.92 crore shares for anchor investors in the 22.13 crore shares on offer.

The bid or offer period for anchor investors opened on May 2.

Officials had indicated that there was strong interest by anchor investors for LIC.

The LIC IPO, the biggest issue in the country, is set to open for investors’ subscriptions between May 4 and 9.

The price band has been fixed at ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share.