LIC IPO Day 2: Total issue subscribed 73% so far

The mega initial public offering (IPO) by Life Insurance Corporation of India continued to see strong response from policyholders, employees and retail investors on its second day.

According to data with exchanges, the issue was subscribed 73 per cent by 10:36 am on Thursday.

The policyholder quota was subscribed 2.2 times, while the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.39 times. The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.67 times.

However, the non-institutional investor quota was subscribed just 0.28 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 0.33 times.

LIC IPO, which opened on May 4, will close on May 9. On the first day, it was subscribed 67 per cent and garnered over ₹10,000 crore.