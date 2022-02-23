LIC IPO: PMJJBY policyholders not eligible under quota

IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has made it clear that subscribers of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) will not be eligible to subscribe to the shares to be allotted under “policyholders” segment in the proposed mega initial public offering (IPO).

“It is a group insurance product and (PMJJBY policyholders) isn’t eligible,” LIC said in a statement on Tuesday.

This clarification came a day after the LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a media interaction that PMJJBY subscribers are also eligible for the benefits available for policyholders. However, LIC said in a statement issued next day that this eligibility was “inadvertently mentioned”.

The government is looking to take LIC public through a 5 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) that could fetch it atleast ₹ 65,000 crore.

The DRHP filed by LIC has clearly mentioned that all policies other than group policies qualify for Bidding in the Policyholder Reservation Portion. PMJJBY finds mention as part of the group policies that would not be eligible for the policyholders quota.

The total number of shares reserved for eligible policyholders would not exceed 10 per cent of the total offer size.

Term policy

PMJJBY is available to people in the age group of 18 to 50 years (life cover up to age 55) having a savings bank account who give their consent to join and enable auto-debit.

PMJJBY is a pure term insurance policy, which covers only mortality with no investment component.

For a premium of ₹330 per annum per subscriber, PMJJBY offers renewable one-year life insurance of ₹2 lakh to all savings bank account holders in the age group of 18-50 years, covering death due to any circumstance.