LIC IPO set to script capital market history

Prospective investors of State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) IPO may be faced with a big EV conundrum. No, this is not about electric vehicles, which anyway is now the talk of the town. It is about the Embedded Value (EV), a financial metric that is going to play a crucial factor in the valuation of LIC and its IPO pricing by the government in the coming days.

EV takes into account the adjusted net worth of the life insurer, including free surplus and capital, coupled with the discounted value of future profits from in-force policies. It is now an accepted practice to determine enterprise value — while taking an insurer to public markets — as a multiple of EV.

With the LIC IPO slated for next month — government has maintained that they don’t see the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting the IPO plan — there is lot of chatter in analysts’ circles, as well as among retail investors, on what could the reasonable pricing for the IPO, and whether the government will leave anything on the table for retail investors.

There is also this debate in the market, questioning the almost six times jump in LIC’s EV from a level of ₹0.9-lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, to ₹5.4-lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, and trying to ascertain as to what explains this sharp rise in EV.

Did LIC, which is 100 per cent government-owned, resort to any new accounting trick to bump up its EV, or is this a fallout of the calculated strategic decision to change its policy on surplus distribution between policyholders and shareholders?

There is no official word on the strategic intent behind the change in surplus distribution policy, except the assertion from certain quarters that this was done to be in line with private peers and with the blessing of the legislature (LIC Act was amended) and, therefore, there is no need for anyone to raise an eyebrow on this.

MTM of LIC’s equity book

So, what really has happened is that the significant portion of EV increase in September 2021 can be attributed to the Marked to Market (MTM) of LIC’s equity book. MTM is the process of adjusting the price of securities to the market value prevailing on a date. The increase in EV is due to shareholders’ interest in non-par funds increasing to 100 per cent and a large part of equity book having been transferred to the non-par segment and getting MTM.

The story goes like this. Historically, LIC had only one big, pooled fund called a life fund, where surpluses from the fund were allocated at a ratio of 95 per cent for policyholders and 5 per cent for shareholders (government of India). Now, ahead of the IPO, the government amended the LIC Act, so that there could be two separate funds that could be created. Par fund (for participating policies) and non-par fund from the existing single pool of funds, and surpluses from non-par funds was 100 per cent allocated to shareholders.

Consequent to the changes in surplus distribution policy, LIC will incrementally pay 10 per cent of PAR (participating policies) surplus and 100 per cent of non-par surplus to shareholders. This has resulted in the company reporting value of new business (VNB) of ₹4,170 crore in 2020-21, delivering a VNB margin of 9.9 per cent and improved Indian Embedded Value of ₹5.4-lakh crore in H1 FY22.

Macquarie Research, which clearly wrote in a note that policyholders’ interests could have been compromised by the change in surplus distribution policy, has highlighted that this may have some impact on returns and bonuses in the future that LIC may declare.

The aforementioned note said that it looks like equity MTM gains have been used to shore up the EV. It added that LIC’s EV has seen a sharp rise to ₹5.4-lakh crore, largely due to equity market gains, transferring a large part of equity book to non-par segment and subsequently marking to market. Now Macquarie Research also believes that a part of these equity gains would have been allocated for meeting the solvency margin of ₹2-lakh crore as disclosed in the draft red herring prospectus.

So, whatever conclusions retail investors make of the EV conundrum, indications are that this may not affect their appetite for the upcoming IPO of the insurance behemoth.

Fine balancing act

However, the government has to do a fine balancing act, especially on the timing and pricing front, in taking the country’s largest life insurer to the public markets (bourses) next month.

Despite the geo-political tensions and the consequent capital market tailspin, it would do well not to be swayed by the exogenous shocks and ensure that it doesn’t lower its ambitions while pricing the offer, say capital market observers and economy watchers.

Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor and independent markets commentator, said that LIC and its business is India-specific. “There should be no worry about its valuations, market instability, due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. While the overall market sentiments might seem muted or index might fall as this war breaks out, even a small sign of ceasefire and normalcy returning can boost the capital markets again,” he said.

Pricing of the issue will definitely be a tricky affair as the government has to choose between maximising its disinvestment receipts and at the same time not disappointing millions of retail investors, who have been the bedrock of the post-Covid buoyancy in equity markets in the last two years despite the FIIs’ all-round selling.

Of course, nobody knows how long the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will last and continue to rattle global equity markets. However, the government should remain unfazed about this in any manner hurting the valuations that LIC would command in the bourses post it’s listing.

Good fundamentals

After all, given the good fundamentals and global stature of LIC (among the top life insurers in the world) and the runway for growth this insurance behemoth has in the coming years, it is a no brainer that global and domestic institutional investors are going to come in droves and line up to participate in the mega IPO, which will is going to be the largest-ever in the country’s capital markets history.

Moreover, they would well realise that any issuances when sentiments are dampened are opportunities to do some bargain hunting in emerging markets.

The government is aiming to offload 5 per cent stake through offer-for-sale (OFS) route and gain a windfall of at least ₹65,000 crore (at an enterprise valuation of about ₹13-lakh crore). The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) was filed with SEBI on February 13. So, any pricing around enterprise value of about ₹13-lakh crore would mean a EV multiple of 2.4 times, given that EV is ₹5.4-lakh crore. This could translate into a price band of ₹ 2,000-2,100 for the book-building offering.

The government should, in fact, sweeten the deal for retail investors in the IPO by announcing a discount to the discovered issue price to this category as well. Retail investors’ portion will be allocated at least 9.4 crore shares (35 per cent of the net issue).

While institutional investors will lap up the issue at any price band hovering between ₹ 2,000-2,100 , it will not be that attractive for the retail investors to readily jump into it, say analysts. This is especially if one were to factor in the point that over 60 per cent of Indian households have seen their incomes come down due to the pandemic effect in the last two years.

So, some discount for retail investors (non-policyholders, too) will be in order and, hopefully, the government will agree to this, they added.

For now, at the DRHP stage, only policyholders will get benefits, such as separate reservation of shares and a discount. As much as 10 per cent of the issue size (31.63 crore shares) is reserved for policyholders and 5 per cent for employees. So, the net issue size (after netting the policyholders’ and employees quota) will come to 26.89 crore.

The government would also do well to factor in the SEBI requirement of subsequent dilutions to 10 per cent in two years and 25 per cent in five years, and not disenchant the retail investors with any aggressive pricing, feel analysts.

The other alternative — if it does not want to offer discount to retail investors — is to look at an even lower EV multiple, of say, 1.9, which will give an enterprise value of ₹10-lakh crore and, thereby, disinvestment receipts of ₹50,000 crore.

So, effectively, the government will have to take a crucial call of where in the 1.9-2.4 EV multiple range it will settle for in the proposed IPO offering.

The IPO has the potential to script a new glorious chapter in the Indian capital market journey and add to the economic strength of India. The government, hopefully, will do a smart job of making this a reality while making a sizeable sum as disinvestment receipts.