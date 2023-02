Life Insurance Corporation of India has diluted its stake in Industrial Investment Trust Ltd from 5.433 per cent stake to 3.362 per cent. It sold about 4.67 lakh shares of IITL at an average price of ₹88.39 between July 6, 2012, and February 23, 2023, the insurance major informed the exchanges.

While shares of IITL closed 0.27 per cent lower at ₹91.95 on the BSE, those of insurance major edged down 1 per cent at ₹584.65.