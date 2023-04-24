Insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in L&T Technologies from 4.988 per cent to 5.008 per cent.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, LIC said it has purchased 21,367 shares of L&T Tech at an average price of ₹4,140.67. Due to this acquisition, holding of LIC has crossed 5-per cent mark on April 21, it said. The acquisition of shares were done between October 20, 2021 and April 21, 2023, it said.

Shares of L&T Technologies closed 1.42 per cent higher at ₹3,433.60 on the BSE while those of LIC closed 0.20 per cent higher at ₹549.30.