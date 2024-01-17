Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in a stock exchange filing said its buildings and factories (B&F) business has secured orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore in India and Oman.

The company has secured a repeat order from the Government Planning & Development Authority, Maharashtra, to construct EWS Housing, 14 towers and related infrastructure works in Navi Mumbai. The project is to be executed within 42 months.

In addition, L&T Oman has been awarded a contract for a mixed-use development project in Muscat. The contract involves the construction of a 3-star hotel featuring 80-key hotel rooms, 101 serviced apartments, and a 23-key residential apartment and office block, with a common basement, associated service buildings, external works, and services.

The L&T stock rose by 1.02 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹3,609.85 as of 10:16 am on Wednesday.