L&T Technology Services Ltd’s shares were up by 0.57 per cent after the company entered into a multi-year engineering services partnership with bp plc.

The collaboration addresses challenges faced by bp globally and focuses on areas such as Engineering for Projects, turnarounds, maintenance improvements, technical writing, and engineering data management, including services for Sustainability initiatives.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said, “This long-term relationship allows us to provide services for their global assets, emphasising top-tier operational efficiency through digital enablement. Our proven track record in high-quality engineering services and digital transformation solutions underscores our position as a trusted partner for bp.”

The shares were up by 0.57% to ₹4,972.65 at 11:49 am on the BSE.