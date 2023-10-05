Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.74 per cent after the company’s Buildings and Factories business clinched orders in the large category across various business units.

One project includes the construction of a residential township in Bengaluru, encompassing 3,627 apartments distributed over 19 Towers with configurations of 3 Basements and 23 to 41 Floors. Additionally, the project incorporates 88 Villas, complemented by clubhouses, swimming pools, and other amenity structures. The total built-up area for this project is estimated to be around 9.7 million sq.ft.

Furthermore, the company has secured contracts for the construction of Commercial Towers in Hyderabad for a developer. This has a combined built-up area of approximately 4.2 million square feet. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has also awarded Larsen & Toubro the contract to build a Super Specialty Hospital and Academic Block. The venture encompasses the construction of a 500-bedded hospital block.

The shares were up by 0.74 per cent to ₹3048.65 at 10.37 a.m. on the BSE.